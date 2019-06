MOSCOW, June 20 (Reuters) - Russia raised $1.5 billion selling dollar-denominated Eurobonds maturing in 2029 on Thursday with a yield of 3.95%, Interfax news agency reported, citing a source.

It also raised $1 billion selling Eurobonds maturing in 2035 with a yield of 4.3%, Interfax reported. (Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Hugh Lawson)