MOSCOW, June 20 (Reuters) - Russia has placed two Eurobond issues with a combined value of $3 billion, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

It says the 10-year issue has a yield of 4.25 percent, while the 30-year bond carries a yield of 5.25 percent. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Christian Lowe)