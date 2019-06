MOSCOW, June 20 (Reuters) - Russia has set final price guidance for its 2029 dollar-denominated Eurobond at 3.95% and for its 2035 Eurobond at 4.30%, a financial market source said on Thursday.

Russia last tapped the global bond market in March, raising $3 billion in a new dollar-denominated Eurobond and 750 million euros in a top-up issue of an existing euro-denominated Eurobond. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya, Polina Ivanova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)