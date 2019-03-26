Russia may issue more Eurobonds this year - fin min official

MOSCOW, March 26 (Reuters) - Russia may issue more Eurobonds this year if market conditions are favourable, the head of the Finance Ministry’s debt department, Konstantin Vyshkovsky, said on Tuesday.

Russia on Thursday raised $3 billion in a new dollar-denominated Eurobond and 750 million euros in a top-up issue of an existing euro-denominated Eurobond, tapping the global bond market for first time this year.

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday she considered the Eurobond issue a success. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Andrey Ostroukh and Polina Nikolskaya; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)