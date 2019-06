MOSCOW, June 20 (Reuters) - Russia will issue more 2029 and 2035 dollar-denominated Eurobonds on Thursday, a source said.

Initial price guidance for the 2029 Eurobond is at 4%, and 4.45% for the 2035 Eurobond, the source said. (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov and Maria Kiselyova; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Kevin Liffey)