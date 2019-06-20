UPDATE 1-Russia to top up 2029 and 2035 dollar Eurobonds- source

(Updates with details)

MOSCOW, June 20 (Reuters) - Russia will issue more 2029 and 2035 dollar-denominated Eurobonds on Thursday, a source said.

Initial price guidance for the 2029 Eurobond is at 4%, and 4.45% for the 2035 Eurobond, the source said.

The move comes after the rouble hit a 10-month high following dovish statements by the U.S. Federal Reserve suggesting it could cut rates to support the economy.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said this month that current market conditions were highly favourable for a placement of Russian sovereign Eurobonds.

Russia tapped the global bond market in March, raising $3 billion in a new dollar-denominated Eurobond and 750 million euros in a top-up issue of an existing euro-denominated Eurobond.

The Finance Ministry said at the time that it could issue more Eurobonds this year under favourable market conditions. (Reporting by Maxim Rodionov, Maria Kiselyova and Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Tom Balmforth and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Kevin Liffey)