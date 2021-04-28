UPDATE 1-Safmar plans EuroPlan IPO in June, seeks to raise at least $300 mln - sources

(Adds Safmar comment)

MOSCOW, April 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s Safmar Financial Investments plans to hold an initial public offering of EuroPlan car leasing service in June, seeking to raise at least $300 million from the IPO, three financial sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Another source confirmed June as the date for the IPO.

Safmar said that it had previously stated that it was looking into the possibility of an IPO for EuroPlan “depending on market conditions.”

“No official decisions on the initial public offering of EuroPlan’s shares have been taken as of today,” it said.

EuroPlan leases vehicles for small and medium-sized businesses through a network of branches and representative offices covering more than 70 regions in Russia, Safmar’s website said. (Reporting by Olga Popova and Tatiana Voronova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin. Editing by Jane Merriman)