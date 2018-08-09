FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2018 / 6:27 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia's Evraz says H1 core earnings up 65.5 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Russia’s Evraz, the country’s second-biggest steelmaker, said on Thursday its core earnings rose 65.5 percent in the first half of 2018 to $1.906 billion from $1.152 billion in the same period last year.

Revenue rose 24.2 percent year-on-year to $6.343 billion, the company said, while net profit rose to $1.145 billion compared to $86 million in the first half of last year.

The board said it recommended a second interim dividend for 2018 of $0.40 per share. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by David Evans)

