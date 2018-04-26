FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 6:26 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's Evraz says Q1 output fell 9 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 26 (Reuters) - Russian steelmaker Evraz , said on Thursday its first quarter crude steel production fell by 9 percent year-on-year, to 3.4 million tonnes, due to weather conditions interrupting iron ore supply and issues at several blast furnaces.

Sales dropped by 7 percent year-on-year as a result, Evraz said.

Coking coal sales declined by 10 percent compared to the previous quarter, mainly due to unusually high sales of raw coking coal, the company said.

In the next quarter, Evraz said it expects crude steel output to be slightly higher, while raw coal production, on a quarterly basis, is expected to decrease slightly. (Reporting by Polina Ivanova Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

