Russia finds Facebook failed to provide information on data-agencies

MOSCOW, April 12 (Reuters) - A Russian court fined Facebook on Friday for failing to tell authorities where it stores Russian user data, Russian news agency reported, a ruling that highlights wrangling between tech giants and Russia as it ramps up Internet controls.

The court fined Facebook 3,000 roubles ($47) for not providing the information in line with legislation that requires social media companies to store user data on servers located in Russia.

The only tools Moscow currently has to enforce its data rules are fines that often amount to very small sums or blocking the offending online services, an option fraught with technical difficulties. (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)