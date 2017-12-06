FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Special bond for wealthy Russians not ruled out: senior Russian official
December 6, 2017

Special bond for wealthy Russians not ruled out: senior Russian official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Wednesday that the finance ministry could issue a special treasury bond to facilitate favourable terms for the repatriation of cash stashed abroad by wealthy Russians.

“I cannot exclude it,” Dvorkovich said on a visit to London, when asked about a Reuters story published on Tuesday.

Wealthy Russians facing the prospect of targeted U.S. sanctions next year have floated the idea of a special treasury bond to facilitate favourable terms for bringing their cash home, three sources familiar with the scheme told Reuters.

Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva and Clara Denina; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber

