Russia to resume borrowing programme once markets stabilise - finance minister

MOSCOW, March 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s finance ministry will resume its borrowing programme once markets calm down and the ministry has had time to review the new oil price level and rouble-dollar exchange rate, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.

Asked if Russia was in danger of falling into recession, Siluanov said: “No, we think there are no grounds for Russia to fall into pessimism.”

Russia on Tuesday suspended its weekly OFZ rouble treasury bond auctions until after the market situation stabilises.