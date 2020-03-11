Russia to resume borrowing programme once markets stabilise - finance minister

MOSCOW, March 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s finance ministry will resume its borrowing programme once markets calm down and the ministry has had time to review the new oil price level and rouble-dollar exchange rate, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.
Asked if Russia was in danger of falling into recession, Siluanov said: “No, we think there are no grounds for Russia to fall into pessimism.”
Russia on Tuesday suspended its weekly OFZ rouble treasury bond auctions until after the market situation stabilises.
Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Katya Golubkova