March 25, 2018 / 3:19 PM / Updated a day ago

Fire in shopping mall in Siberia kills 5 and injures 32

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 25 (Reuters) - At least five people were killed and 32 injured on Sunday when fire tore through a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, the Russian state Investigative Committee said.

Seventeen people were missing following the incident in a coal-producing region some 3,600 km (2,240 miles) east of Moscow, according to local officials who spoke to Russian news agencies.

Three women, one child and a man died in the mall and 30 were in hospital, the Investigative Committee said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

