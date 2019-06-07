Energy
Russia to use rainy-day fund to finance Gazprom's Ust-Luga project

ST PETERSBURG, June 7 (Reuters) - Russia will use the National Wealth Fund to finance Gazprom’s new chemical and liquefied natural gas project in the Baltic port of Ust-Luga, Deputy Finance Minister Andrei Ivanov said on Friday.

Gazprom said the project would require equipment purchases of at least 900 billion roubles ($13.87 billion).

Gazprom had initially planned to build only an LNG plant in the area with Royal Dutch Shell. It changed its mind earlier this year and redesigned the project to add a chemical plant, prompting Shell to leave the project. ($1 = 64.8674 roubles) (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov Editing by Maria Kiselyova and Jon Boyle)

