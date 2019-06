ST PETERSBURG, June 6 (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprombank and Italy’s Ansaldo Energia will sign a memorandum to create a joint venture to produce gas turbines, the RIA news agency cited Intesa Sanpaolo retail bank as saying on Thursday.

The memorandum is set to be signed later on Thursday at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. (Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber Editing by Andrew Osborn)