VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Russian state bank VTB CEO Andrey Kostin said on Wednesday that Mozambique must pay an outstanding loan by the end of the year or else face the prospect of defaulting on it.

Kostin made the comments on the sidelines of an economic forum in the city of Vladivostok in Russia’ Far East. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)