Russia c.bank governor Nabiullina says key rate now above neutral

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 6 (Reuters) - Elvira Nabiullina, governor of the Russian central bank, said on Thursday that the key interest rate was now above the neutral range and that the bank has already said it was ready to consider cutting rates in the near future.

Speaking at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, Nabiullina also said that monetary easing without much-needed structural reforms right now would not boost economic growth and could increase risks to financial stability and inflation.

