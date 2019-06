ST PETERSBURG, June 7 (Reuters) - Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday there could be a glut of oil on the market if trade wars continue.

Speaking on Russian state television, Novak said Russia did not see a particular risk to Russia from rising U.S. shale oil output and that Moscow was not concerned by the competition. (Reporting by Maria Grabar; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Polina Ivanova)