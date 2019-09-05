Earnings Season
Russia's Arctic LNG-2 project to be launched in 2023 -Novatek CEO

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s liquefied natural gas project Arctic LNG-2 is expected to be launched in 2023, Novatek CEO Leonid Mikhelson said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters at an economic forum in the Russian far eastern city of Vladivostok, Mikhelson said a second line of the project would be opened one year after the projected launch.

Participants in the project signed a final investment decision earlier on Thursday.

The project, led by Russia’s biggest private gas producer Novatek, includes French energy producer Total , China National Petroleum Corp, China’s CNOOC Ltd and the Japan Arctic LNG consortium.

The Japanese consortium is a partnership of Mitsui & Co and state-owned JOGMEC, formally known as Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp.

