Russia c.bank plans to sell bailed-out Otkritie bank by 2021

ST PETERSBURG, June 6 (Reuters) - Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday the bank planned to sell bailed-out Otkritie bank by 2021 and that a wider range of methods for selling bailed-out banks was needed.

“The market wants us to start selling bailed-out banks more quickly, but first we need to expand sales methods, and we will do that gradually, but quickly — for example preparing Otkritie for sale by 2021,” Nabiullina said at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Tom Balmforth)