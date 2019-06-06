Financials
June 6, 2019 / 8:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia c.bank plans to sell bailed-out Otkritie bank by 2021

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, June 6 (Reuters) - Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday the bank planned to sell bailed-out Otkritie bank by 2021 and that a wider range of methods for selling bailed-out banks was needed.

“The market wants us to start selling bailed-out banks more quickly, but first we need to expand sales methods, and we will do that gradually, but quickly — for example preparing Otkritie for sale by 2021,” Nabiullina said at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Tom Balmforth)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
