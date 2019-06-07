Putin on detained U.S. investor: everyone should respect Russian law

ST PETERSBURG, June 7 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he was closely following the embezzlement case against prominent U.S. businessman Michael Calvey and that Russian law enforcement agencies should work to establish whether he was guilty or not.

Asked about Calvey’s detention, Putin said at the St Petersburg economic forum that everyone should respect the law.

He added that Calvey, founder of the Baring Vostok private equity group who is being held under house arrest, was not considered guilty until a court proved otherwise. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, Katya Golubkova and Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Tom Balmforth)