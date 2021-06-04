Putin says Russian economy is close to returning to pre-pandemic levels

ST PETERSBURG, June 4 (Reuters) - Russia’s economy and the level of employment are close to reaching pre-pandemic levels, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

Russia’s commodity-dependent economy is on the mend after a 3% contraction in 2020, its sharpest in 11 years, although analysts warn that the rebound will run out of steam due to a lack of structural reforms and investments. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Jon Boyle)