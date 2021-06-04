Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Bonds News

Putin orders extension of anti-crisis mortgage programme until July 2022

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, June 4 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday ordered an anti-crisis mortgage programme be extended by one year to July 2022, saying the state-sponsored aid to support the construction sector and households could not be stopped abruptly.

Russia is gradually withdrawing anti-crisis programmes imposed in 2020 to help the economy withstand the COVID-19 crisis, having already raised interest rates amid high inflation. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Jon Boyle)

