ST PETERSBURG, June 4 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Europe was slow to approve Russia’s vaccine against COVID-19 because of a “battle for money” and that commercial interests were being put ahead of the welfare of European citizens.

He made the comments at an annual economic forum in St Petersburg. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams)