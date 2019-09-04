Russia's RDIF says it will exit Detsky Mir if Sistema does

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund and its Chinese partners plan to sell their stake in children’s retailer Detsky Mir if Sistema, its main shareholder, decides to do so, RDIF head Kirill Dmitriyev said on Wednesday.

Should Sistema decide to sell, Russia-China Investment Fund will sell its stake to the same buyer and at the same price, Dmitriyev told reporters, adding there were three “active contenders” for Detsky Mir.

Sistema declined to comment. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Nadezhda Tsydenova Writing by Maria Kiselyova Editing by Andrew Osborn)