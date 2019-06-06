Falih tells Putin about Saudi Aramco investment plans in Russia-RDIF

ST PETERSBURG, June 6 (Reuters) - Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih told Russian President Vladimir Putin at an economic forum on Thursday that Saudi Aramco plans to invest in Russia, the head of Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund said.

Kirill Dmitriev, RDIF’s chief, said Falih also told Putin that the global oil deal between OPEC and its allies was good for Russia and Saudi Arabia’s economies, and the world economy. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Maxim Rodionov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)