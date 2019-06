ST PETERSBURG, June 6 (Reuters) - Chinese companies are willing to invest in Russian Arctic oil projects, top Russian oil producer Rosneft’s CEO Igor Sechin said on Thursday.

Rosneft is subject to U.S. sanctions and several western companies, including Exxon Mobil, were forced to suspend joint exploration in Russian arctic. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Jane Merriman)