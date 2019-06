ST PETERSBURG, June 7 (Reuters) - The United States tried to prevent Russian deliveries of equipment to a Kalashnikov gun plant in Venezuela, but Russia found a way to deliver anyway, Sergei Chemezov, head of state conglomerate Rostec, said on Friday.

Speaking at an economic forum in St Petersburg, Chemezov said that its helicopter servicing centre in Venezuela would be set up in 2020.