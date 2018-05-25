Macron hopes Trump will return to Iran nuke talks

ST PETERSBURG, May 25 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said he hoped Donald Trump would return to Iran nuclear negotiations but that for now French companies would have to decide for themselves how to react to renewed U.S. sanctions against Tehran.

The French leader said he had a duty to keep working with the U.S. president, describing his relationship with Trump as strong even if there are also “issues on which we have differences”. (Reporting by Christian Lowe; Writing by Richard Lough)