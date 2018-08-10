FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 10, 2018 / 1:20 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Macron says discussed hunger striker Sentsov with Putin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron discussed jailed Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov, who has been on hunger strike since May, with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Friday, said Macron’s Elysee department.

“The President of the Republic conveyed to President Putin his concerns, given that the health of Mr Sentsov seems to have worsened dangerously, and the importance that Russia urgently finds a humanitarian solution to the situation,” said the statement from Macron’s office.

Sentsov, imprisoned on what he says are political charges, began his hunger strike ahead of the World Cup to highlight Russia’s human rights record.

The two leaders also discussed the crisis in Syria, the statement said. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Ingrid Melander)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.