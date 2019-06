MOSCOW, June 6 (Reuters) - Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Thursday that Internet giant Yandex had reached an agreement with the FSB security service on handing over encryption keys, TASS news agency reported.

Alexander Zharov, head of Roskomnadzor, also said that the watchdog would conduct checks on Yandex’s compliance with laws on personal data protection in June, the RIA news agency reported.