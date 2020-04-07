UPDATE 1-Russia ponders gasoline import ban to protect home market - sources

(Adds detail)

By Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova

MOSCOW, April 7 (Reuters) - Russia is considering a six-month ban on gasoline imports to protect its market from a possible flood of cheap fuel, two government sources said on Tuesday, as measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak have destroyed demand and hammered prices.

The measure is mainly aimed at preventing imports from neighbouring Belarus, where production of refined products is three times higher that its consumption. Russia imports gasoline from some other countries but in smaller volumes.

Industry sources said Russia may import 2,040 tonnes of gasoline from Belarus in April by rail.

The first government source told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity, the aim of a ban would be to get Russian fuel production “working normally”. The restrictive measures could last until October, he added.

Moscow’s consideration of new restrictions follows a tentative agreement with neighbouring Belarus on resumption of Russian oil supplies, which had significantly declined from Jan. 1 because of a row over pricing.

Russian media outlet RBC said on Monday the government decided to suspend imports of “cheap fuel,” citing government officials.

Fuel demand has fallen in Russia as the country has introduced a partial lockdown in some large cities, primarily in Moscow, which is home to around 8% of country’s population.

At the same time, retail fuel prices in Russia have been stable, while prices in Europe have fallen as lockdowns to try to stop the spread of the new coronavirus have prevented movement and fuel use.

Russia’s primary oil refining production is meanwhile expected to increase after May as the peak maintenance season ends.

Industry sources told Reuters Russian refineries have started using rail wagons to store oil products because the storage tanks usually used are full following weak demand.

The Russian energy ministry has said it expects domestic oil product consumption to decline in next two weeks by 40%.

The Russian energy ministry, contacted by Reuters, declined to comment on plans to curb fuel imports. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova; additional reporting by Natalia Chumakova, Gleb Gorodyankin and Gleb Stolyarov; editing by Barbara Lewis)