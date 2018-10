MOSCOW, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Russian government would intervene if domestic retail fuel prices surpass average inflation, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak said on Wednesday.

However, he said that the possible introduction of punitive export duties on the fuel had not yet been agreed.

“There’s been no final decision on that,” he said. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Toby Chopra)