MOSCOW, July 1 (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday that government may resort to some “unpopular measures” if oil companies again start raising domestic fuel prices.

He didn’t specify, which measures the government may take.

Last year, the government threatened to introduce punitive export duties on the fuel if oil producers didn’t cap domestic prices for gasoline and diesel. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Toby Chopra)