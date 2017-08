MOSCOW, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Russia's Reserve Fund increased to $16.91 billion as of August 1 from $16.71 billion a month earlier, finance ministry data showed on Wednesday.

The finance ministry also said the National Wealth Fund, which is designed to help balance the pension system, rose to $74.72 billion from $74.22 billion as of July 1. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)