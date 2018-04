MOSCOW, April 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s National Wealth Fund declined to $65.88 billion as of April 1, down from $66.44 billion a month earlier, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The ministry said earlier this year it had fully drained its Reserve Fund to plug budget holes by the end of 2017, ahead of switching to a new budget mechanism which will lower the dependence of the Russian economy on global oil prices. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Jack Stubbs)