MOSCOW, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Russia’s National Wealth Fund rose to $77.16 billion as of Aug. 1 from $77.11 billion as of July 1, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

A month earlier, the National Wealth Fund rose $14.36 billion after the finance ministry has included foreign currency it bought on the Russian currency market last year into the fund. (Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)