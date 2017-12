MOSCOW, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Russia’s Reserve Fund increased to $17.05 billion as of Dec. 1 from $16.86 billion a month earlier, finance ministry data showed on Friday.

The National Wealth Fund, which is designed to help balance the pension system, fell to $66.94 billion as of Dec. 1. from $69.36 billion as of Nov. 1, the finance ministry said. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Polina Nikolskaya)