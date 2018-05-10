FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2018 / 11:53 AM / in an hour

Russia's Lavrov says Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to slash costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 10 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that the proposed Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline via the Baltic Sea to Germany would offer costs far lower than those incurred by routing gas via Ukraine.

Nord Stream 2 would double the existing capacity of Nord Stream to 110 billion cubic metres per year.

That would allow Russian gas exports to Europe to bypass Ukraine, with which Russia’s relations have deteriorated since it annexed Crimea in 2014. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)

