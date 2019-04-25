Chinese Labor Unrest
China's CNODC to buy 10 pct in Novatek's Arctic LNG 2

MOSCOW, April 25 (Reuters) - China National Oil and Gas Exploration and Development Company (CNODC) has signed a binding agreement with Russia’s Novatek to buy a 10 percent stake in the Arctic LNG 2 project, Novatek said on Thursday.

CNODC is a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

“The agreement is an important milestone in our Arctic LNG 2 project implementation as well as a continuation of our successful cooperation with CNPC,” Novatek’s CEO Leonid Mikhelson said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Kiseleva; Writing by Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Mark Potter)

