FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
MobileWorldCongress
LipperAwards
Myanmar
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
The Trump Effect
Breakingviews
Market News
February 28, 2018 / 2:22 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Austria's Kurz says Vienna supports Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Wednesday that his country supported the Nord Stream 2 project, an undersea gas pipeline that, if built, would run between Russia and Germany.

Kurz made the comments after holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Putin said the pipeline, championed by Russia’s Gazprom , was not an alternative to routing Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk Writing by Maria Tsvetkova Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.