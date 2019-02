MOSCOW, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The Sakhalin-1 project, led by Exxon Mobil Corp, has resumed domestic gas supplies after it had been suspended due to a faulty compressor facility, a spokesman for Exxon in Russia said on Saturday.

Supplies were halted in early hours on Friday from the Chaivo field to the Okha - Komsomolsk-on-Amur pipeline. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Louise Heavens)