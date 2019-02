MOSCOW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Domestic gas supplies from Sakhalin-1 project, led by ExxonMobil have been suspended due to the stoppage of a compressor facility, the Russian energy ministry said on Friday.

It said the gas supplies have been halted from the Chaivo field to the Okha - Komsomolsk-on-Amur pipeline on Feb. 1 at 0145 local time. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin. Editing by Jane Merriman)