UPDATE 1-Russia's energy ministry proposes ban on gasoline export

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds quote, background)

MOSCOW, July 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s energy ministry said on Friday it filed a proposal for the government to start a procedure for a ban on gasoline exports.

“The energy ministry proposed to the government to launch an urgent procedure of banning exports of gasoline,” the ministry said in a statement.

It said earlier that the ban may help to reduce domestic prices for gasoline after they rose in recent months, which is a sensitive issue for Russia ahead of the September parliamentary election. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova, writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Diane Craft and Dan Grebler)

