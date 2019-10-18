Russia's gasoline exports surge 27% m/m in Sept

MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russian gasoline exports jumped by 27% in September from August to 475,996 tonnes following the completion of maintenance at the Surgutneftegaz-owned Kirishi refinery, railway data and Reuters calculations showed on Friday.

Supplies from Lukoil’s Volgograd refinery to Azerbaijan, where the Baku oil refinery is undergoing maintenance, have also contributed to the increase in Russia’s overseas gasoline flows.

The Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga remained Russia’s key outlet for gasoline exports in September. It accounted for 38% of country’s total gasoline exports.

Last month, Surgutneftegaz increased gasoline supplies to Ust-Luga by 67.4% from August to 121,493 tonnes, while Lukoil shipped 29,981 tonnes to Azerbaijan from its Volgograd plant, the railways data showed. (Reporting by Natalia Chumakova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Potter)