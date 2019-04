MOSCOW, April 4 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Thursday it had appointed Famil Sadygov, a deputy chairman at Gazprombank, to oversee finances and economy.

Sadygov has been appointed as Gazprom’s deputy head of the management board. He will take over the position from Andrei Kruglov who left the company in order to work in government. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)