MOSCOW, March 27 (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom Capital , a Gazprom unit used for raising debt at home, said on Tuesday it has approved raising up to 100 billion roubles ($1.75 billion) via domestic bond programme. ($1 = 57.1400 roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva Writing by Katya Golubkova Editing by Louise Heavens)