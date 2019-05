MOSCOW, May 28 (Reuters) - Russian state gas producer Gazprom plans to supply 38 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas to China in 2025, Elena Burmistrova, head of Gazprom Export, said on Tuesday.

Burmistrova was speaking at a Gazprom news conference in Moscow. At the same event, she and other Gazprom officials also said the company had halted talks on supplying liquefied natural gas to Pakistan. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Mark Potter)