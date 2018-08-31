FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2018 / 1:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's Gazprom to take pause on external debt market

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Gazprom said on Friday it was taking a pause from using some of its debt tools but the Russian gas giant said it had not suspended its loans programme and it still had access to private loans.

Gazprom suspended its external borrowing programme this year because of a deepening legal dispute with Ukraine’s Naftogaz over gas supplies, banking sources said this month. A London court in June froze the firm’s assets in Britain at the request of Naftogaz.

A British court holds hearings on Sept. 4-5 regarding moves by Naftogaz to arrest Gazprom’s assets, a Gazprom representative told reporters on a conference calls on Friday.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova Writing by Tom Balmforth

