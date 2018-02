MOSCOW, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom plans to issue a five-year Eurobond worth 500 million Swiss francs ($533.62 million), the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, citing financial market sources.

Gazprom has mandated Gazprombank, Renaissance Capital, UBS and VTB Capital to arrange meetings with bond investors in Geneva and Zurich from Monday, Thomson Reuters’ IFR unit reported last week. ($1 = 0.9370 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Katya Golubkova)